Hatco Promotes Two Key Executives

Hatco Corporation announced today that Lorne Deacon has been promoted to executive vice president and that Casey Reilley has been promoted to the position of Director – Ovention Ovens. Ovention Ovens is a Hatco brand focused on industry leading countertop ventless and auto-load/unload technology solutions.

Deacon will continue to oversee Ovention and Marketing, and take on oversight responsibility for all of the Hatco and Ovention manufacturing operations. He joined Hatco in 2018 as Director of Global Marketing & Product Development and was promoted to Vice President of Global Marketing in 2019.

Hatco President Dave Rolston says, “Lorne is a genuine team player with great knowledge and relationships throughout the industry. We expect that he’ll bring the same strength of character and leadership to his new role and continue Hatco’s success.”

Reilley will have responsibility for all aspects of the Ovention business. He joined Ovention in 2016 as an Embedded Systems Engineer and has been leading the Ovention engineering team for nearly three years.

Hatco Executive Vice President Lorne Deacon says, “In addition to his leadership skills, Casey has a deep knowledge of circuit design, microprocessors, and software development, which has contributed to the ongoing success of Ovention Ovens.”

Deacon joined the foodservice equipment industry in 2013 from the banking and financial sector and was most recently with The Middleby Corporation as Vice President of Sales for the Star brands. He has a degree in Business Marketing from Western Michigan University.

Prior to joining Ovention Ovens, Reilley was a Senior Design Engineer at Macromatic Industrial Controls. He has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Master of Engineering Management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.