Haven Hot Chicken, a rapidly expanding Nashville-style Hot Chicken concept who likes to declare “EAT BETTER CHICKEN,” announced that Store #008 – its eighth location – will be opening in Oxford, Connecticut on June 8, 2024. Located at 202 Main Street within the Quarry Walk complex (Building C-102), this new 2000 square foot location will serve the brand’s signature menu of Crispy, Crunchy, Juicy, Spicy, Delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), including the epic and signature “THE Sandwich,” as well as other featured mains, classic sides and seasonal limited-time offerings. This is the brand’s third new store opened in 2024, joining locations in New Haven, Orange, Norwalk, North Haven, Storrs, Middletown and Newington, with Fairfield opening later this year in July.

“Store #008 not only brings close proximity for those visiting us off of Routes 67, 8 and I-84, but also welcomes in our new neighbors in the live/work community that Quarry Walk is growing to be,” says Steve Rivera, District Manager, Haven Hot Chicken. “Our fuego family has come to know and love our grand opening celebrations, so we’ll be doing it again, giving away our signature item – THE Sandwich – to the first 203 people in line when we open our doors at 11am on June 8. Coming off our recent appearance and BIG win on Food Networks’ ‘Best Bite in Town,’ we are counting down to show off this new location, which will offer additional indoor seating, ample parking and for the first time, outdoor seating for enjoying Haven al fresco!”

The new Oxford location will be open 7 days a week (for everyone) from 11am-10pm, offer online ordering with curbside takeout, delivery with DoorDash and UberEats, and a robust catering service. The brand’s mission of helping raise crucial funds to help curb food insecurity in the state of Connecticut through “The Great Banana Pudding Drive,” donating the cost of one meal from the sale of each absurdly delicious banana pudding to the organization, continues with the company’s long-term partnership with Connecticut Foodshare. To date, Haven Hot Chicken has helped to raise funds for over 60,000 meals for CT’s residents in need.