Haven Hot Chicken, the award-winning, fast-growing Nashville-style Hot Chicken concept, today announced multiple promotions and new hires to its executive management team. Gretchen Bartkus, who has served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since joining the company in 2023, is now Chief People Officer; co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Rob LaTronica is now Chief Quality Officer and Jonathan Southard has been promoted from General Manger to Operations Manager. In addition, two new hires include Steve Bayusik as District Manager and Amanda Bauer as Catering & Events Manager.

“We are at an exciting point of growth at Haven Hot Chicken, and with this rapid growth, comes an even deeper commitment by our entire team to double down on people and quality,” said Etkin Tekin, CEO and co-founder, Haven Hot Chicken. “This includes a promise for every menu item to deliver the ultimate experience of authentic quality and flavor to our guests, as well as a deep and personal dedication to hospitality for both our employees and community. Gretchen, Rob and Jonathan have all been essential members of our team, and these well-deserved promotions and shifts in responsibility reflect operational needs during this explosive period in our history. Steve and Amanda both have deep industry experience that we are thrilled to apply to our operation, bringing new ideas and perspective to our mission.”

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Bartkus is transitioning to a full focus on people, including training, development and company culture. She joined Haven Hot Chicken in 2023 as Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than 25 years of QSR, operational and leadership experience, in addition to culinary and food service background, from various roles at household brands including Starbucks and Amazon.

Latronica, one of the co-founders of the brand and mastermind behind its legendary “Rob Sauce” and flagship menu items, is formalizing his role on the culinary side of the operation, ensuring that every location delivers the highest quality product to guests as the brand continues its expansion. With more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality space, he launched his own catering business while an undergraduate student at UCONN and his first restaurant in 2012, as well as time at QSR, fast casual and formal dining establishments.

Southard joined the Haven Hot Chicken team in 2023 as general manager of the brand’s fourth location in North Haven, Connecticut. A five-time winner manager of the quarter, his new role as Operations Manager supports all locations, including coaching and developing store teams to ensure quality and consistency in product and service.

New to Haven Hot Chicken, Bayusik brings more than 25 years of hospitality leadership experience to the role of District Manager, where he is supporting the operations and executive management team and helping grow the team across all locations. In addition to previous roles at Geronimo Hospitality Co. and other large hospitality groups, he has served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of New Haven and fine wine representative for a distributor and holds multiple industry licenses and certifications.

Also new to the team, Bauer brings fresh energy to Haven Hot Chicken in the newly created Catering & Events Manager role, where she will help grow the brand’s off-site programs. With experience in hospitality, events, guest services and operations, she has held leadership roles at Milford Med Spa and Bear’s Smokehouse Restaurant Group. In addition to hands-on culinary experience at an educational institution, she holds certifications from Lean Management and ServSafe.

Haven Hot Chicken was founded in 2020 in New Haven, Connecticut, getting its start as a pop-up before opening its first location in late 2020. With nine locations in Connecticut, the brand has received multiple accolades for its products, growth and culture.