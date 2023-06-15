Haven Hot Chicken to Open Fifth Location

Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that it will be opening its fifth location in Middletown, Connecticut later this year. Located at 524 Main Street, the newest 1800 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings. The brand also operates locations in New Haven, Orange, Norwalk and North Haven.

“We have met so many members of our fuego family who travel from the Middletown area to our New Haven or North Haven locations JUST to enjoy our crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious Chicken and Not Chicken,” says Rob LaTronica, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Haven Hot Chicken. “With a convenient location right in the heart of this growing city, close to Wesleyan University, Middlesex Hospital and so many other businesses, as well as a quick hop off Route 9, we are looking forward to becoming a part of this vibrant community.”

The Middletown location will offer online order with curbside takeout and UberEats delivery, as well as limited seating for quick, in-house dining. It will also participate in the brand’s long-term partnership with Connecticut Foodshare, raising crucial funds to help curb food insecurity in the state of Connecticut through “The Great Banana Pudding Drive,” donating $1 from the sale of each banana pudding to the organization. To date, Haven Hot Chicken has donated nearly $20,000 to the organization.