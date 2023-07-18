Haven Hot Chicken to Open Sixth Location in Storrs, Connecticut

Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that it will be opening its sixth location in Storrs, Connecticut later this year.

The 2,000 square foot location, located at 1206 Storrs Road, will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings. The brand also operates locations in New Haven, Orange, Norwalk, North Haven and Middletown (opening soon).

“Our fans have asked, and we listened!, bringing our beloved menu to an entirely new area of Connecticut,” says Jason Sobocinski, president and co-founder, Haven Hot Chicken. “Located within walking distance of the UCONN campus, and convenient for not only students, but staff, faculty and local residents to enjoy while out running errands, this newest location will be the perfect stop for a crispy, crunch, juicy, spicy, delicious lunch, dinner or snack.

The Storrs location will offer online order with curbside takeout and UberEats delivery, as well as limited seating for quick, in-house dining. It will also participate in the brand’s long-term partnership with Connecticut Foodshare, raising crucial funds to help curb food insecurity in the state of Connecticut through “The Great Banana Pudding Drive,” donating $1 from the sale of each banana pudding to the organization. To date, Haven Hot Chicken has donated more than $20,000 to the organization.