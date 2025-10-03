Hawaiian Bros, one of the fastest growing restaurant chains, is opening its first island-inspired Sequoyah location in Hixson, Tenn., opening Oct. 6, 2025. Sequoyah, a multi-unit franchisee, introduces their first Hawaiian Bros Restaurant in the state!

To celebrate, Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at their new location in the Hixson area (5118 Hixson Pike) on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year.

Hawaiian Bros will also host VIP events on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students, and local business employees will be treated to a free classic Plate Lunch.

“We’re thrilled to bring the aloha spirit of Hawaiian Bros to Tennessee just outside of Chattanooga,” said Brion Voges, Owner/Operator of Sequoyah Hospitality. “We look forward to serving fresh, Island-inspired meals and becoming part of the local neighborhood!”

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve. Never relying on freezers or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients – unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.