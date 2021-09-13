Hawaiian Bros Growing in Dallas Fort Worth

The popular Hawaiian fast casual concept offering fresh food served with the Aloha Spirit, Hawaiian Bros, is continuing their expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth market with five locations opening this Fall, including their first location in Dallas proper.

The Frisco location is set to open at the end of September with Little Elm, Greenville Ave (Dallas) and Addison locations opening in October and an Allen location opening in November. Each restaurant features a striking design and island vibe with a kitchen void of freezers, fryers and microwaves. Food is prepared fresh daily. While the streamlined menu is an homage to the Hawaiian plate lunch, island-inspired comfort food which remains an essential part of Hawaiian culture.

Earlier this summer, Hawaiian Bros entered the DFW market with brick-and-mortar locations in Denton, Alliance, Hurst and Hulen (Fort Worth,) quickly becoming a favorite among fast-casual consumers in search of unique flavors and consistent, high-quality food. The company has also managed a ghost kitchen in Garland since 2020.

The Hawaiian Bros plate lunch consists of fresh, flavorful meats like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken paired with traditional sides of white rice and tangy macaroni salad. It is the beloved comfort food one may eat with their Ohana – (Hawaiian for “Family”).

The next five locations in the metroplex are set to open this September, October and November.

Frisco will open at 11560 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 on Tuesday, September 28

Little Elm – Frisco will open at 8820 FM 423, Frisco, TX 75034 on Tuesday, October 12

Greenville Ave (Dallas) will open at 6011 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 on Tuesday, October 19

Addison will open at 3825 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001 on Tuesday, October 26

Allen will open 810 W Stacy Rd, Allen, TX 75013 on Tuesday, November 9

Standout items on the menu include Huli Huli Chicken – Hawaiian Bros’ signature dish featuring marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh; Luau Pig – slow roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt; Molokai Chicken – sweet and spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat; Honolulu Chicken – savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame; Macaroni Salad – a classic Hawaiian side featuring Hawaiian Bros’ secret blend of spices; SPAM® Musubi – rice with seared SPAM® glazed in teriyaki sauce, wrapped in seaweed; and for dessert you can’t forget the delicious Dole Soft Serve® – a tropical soft serve. All plate lunches are available in small, classic and large sizes and come with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of protein.