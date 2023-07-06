Hawaiian Bros Inks Key Franchise Agreement

Hawaiian Bros, the fast-growing, award-winning restaurant concept, signed its fourth franchise agreement with Ohana Restaurant Group LLC, owned/operated by Zach Fugate and cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi, in May 2023. The newly formed Ohana Restaurant Group LLC franchised the Springdale Arkansas location and will develop seven additional Hawaiian Bros restaurants across four markets. Fugate is the designated principal for Hawaiian Bros, responsible for Operations and Real Estate site selection.

Zach Fugate leads the pizza hut division of Fugate Enterprises, a family business started by his grandfather in 1974. Based in Wichita, KS. Fugate Enterprises operates approximately 150 Pizza Hut and 75 Taco Bells across multiple states. Zach recently decided to franchise Hawaiian Bros with Nick and Nathan Blasi.

“I was looking for a new concept that aligns with our principles and allows for growth. It starts with how Hawaiian Bros treats their people and that translates into a maniacal focus on operations,” says Zach Fugate, President, Ohana Restaurant Group. “That simplicity leads to best-in-class drive thru times and high AUVs, and we know people are looking for great food fast. Hawaiian Bros delivers that, which made partnering with them an easy decision.”

Nick and Nathan Blasi are licensees and dealers of marine watercraft, operating multiple retail locations in greater Wichita, KS.

“We wanted to grow our business into something more and it made sense to partner with Zach, with his history in the restaurant business. We are so excited to join this brand with our family,” says Nick Blasi, Vice President, Ohana Restaurant Group.

Since the inception of the concept in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has landed on numerous nationally recognized lists, including QSR's Best Brands to Work For, and a top spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 list. The fast-casual brand is conversing with a growing list of interested multi-unit franchisees with more than 10 years of operations experience who can leverage their market knowledge into fast growth. Committed to preserving the culture of the brand, Hawaiian Bros is conscientious in selecting groups that align with the ‘ohana culture and Aloha Spirit – showing kindness and treating everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything they do.

“Zach Fugate and partners Nick and Nathan Blasi exemplify the caliber of franchisees selected to grow with our Hawaiian Bros ‘ohana. We’re thrilled to see a growing interest among legacy multi-unit, multi-brand franchise operators seeking diversification into new, emerging concepts offering high sales potential and simplified operations,” says Grant Kreutzer, VP Franchise Development. “Our franchisees recognize the value of being part of a groundbreaking concept that dominates its own new category, with very little competition in many markets.”

Hawaiian Bros currently has 39 restaurants open in seven states across the country.