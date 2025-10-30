ICEE, America’s original frozen beverage, announced today a partnership with Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, one of the nation’s fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant brands. ICEE will debut at participating Hawaiian Bros locations, featuring three flavors: Coca-Cola, Blue Raspberry and a Piña Colada variety to complement the restaurant’s island-inspired menu.

“Hawaiian Bros is a brand that values flavor and guest experience much like we do,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at ICEE. “Introducing ICEE to their menu creates a natural complement to the bold, tropical flavors Hawaiian Bros is known for.”

The partnership brings together two dynamic brands known for innovation, growth and delighting guests with unique experiences. Hawaiian Bros, founded in 2018, has expanded rapidly with more than 75 locations nationwide, bringing authentic Hawaiian food and flavors to communities across the United States.

“ICEE is an iconic brand that generations of guests know and love, and it is the perfect addition to the Hawaiian Bros experience,” said Shannon Scott, chief marketing officer at Hawaiian Bros. “Whether it’s a classic flavor or the Piña Colada ICEE, we are excited to give our guests more reasons to celebrate with us.”

This partnership represents a natural alignment for both brands, bringing together ICEE’s classic frozen beverages with Hawaiian Bros’ island-inspired dining. Together, they offer guests a flavorful pairing that enhances the overall dining experience.