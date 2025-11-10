Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, the island-inspired quick-service restaurant concept, announced today the signing of a 34-unit development agreement covering North Carolina, West Central Georgia and North Alabama.

With just a few locations operating in the Southeast, there is prime whitespace to develop the rapidly expanding U.S. brand throughout the region, and that’s exactly the intention behind the investment that successful franchisee group MRCO has made in growing the brand. Amin Ferdowsi, Imaan Ferdowsi, Shareef Aminmadani and Shabnam Aminmadani, the second-generation partners of MRCO following in the footsteps of celebrated entrepreneurs Farzin Ferdowsi and Homey Aminmadani, will spearhead the Hawaiian Bros. expansion for MRCO.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Hawaiian Bros family and increasing the brand’s presence in fantastic Southeast markets where we know the region. Our entire organization is ecstatic, and many are ready to grow their careers even further with us because of this fresh expansion within our organization,” said Ferdowsi. “The craveability of the island-inspired menu and community-forward culture of Hawaiian Bros is what drew us to the brand. We can’t wait to share the Hawaiian Bros experience with more communities across the Southeast in the coming years.”

MRCO has been in restaurant franchising for more than 45 years with an impressive nearly 90-unit Taco Bell portfolio primarily in the same Southeast region. Based in Nashville, the company plans to open Hawaiian Bros restaurants during the next five years, with a goal of opening the first restaurant in Q1 of 2026, and several others throughout the year.

“The expertise they possess and passion they hold for our brand make MRCO an ideal franchisee,” said Carey Malloy, Chief Development Officer at Hawaiian Bros. “Growing in the Southeast is a huge milestone for our brand and supports our goal to develop in several key markets across the United States. With years of experience under their belt, the team at MRCO is the perfect group to expand Hawaiian Bros in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. They have big plans for the greater Southeast region and we’re lucky to have them as a part of our ‘ohana.’”

The Hawaiian Bros franchise opportunity is designed for seasoned operators like MRCO with significant infrastructure in place to develop and operate multiple locations. Proven success in the restaurant and hospitality management is a must. The brand’s ideal franchisees are established multi-unit owners with at least 10 years of experiencemanaging legacy restaurant brands. Hawaiian Bros consistently attracts groups eager to diversify their portfolios and join a unique, fast-growing, high-demand concept.

For more information about franchising with Hawaiian Bros, visit hawaiianbros.com/franchising.