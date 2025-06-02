Hawaiian Bros, one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains and known for its island-inspired Plate Lunch, is celebrating the start of summer with three new menu items, wrapped in Hawaiian Bros signature island-inspired flavors and made fresh with Aloha. The handmade wraps will be available at all locations starting on June 2, 2025, for $7.99.

The three new freshly prepared, island-inspired Hawaiian Bros wraps will include:

Molokai Mac Wrap: Sweet and spicy Molokai Chicken, our signature cool, creamy mac salad, and white rice.

Huli Huli Wrap: Teriyaki-glazed Huli Huli chicken, fresh pineapple, crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy noodles, and white rice.

Pacific Island Wrap: Romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, Huli Huli chicken, island vinaigrette, crunchy noodles, green onions, cilantro and white rice.

“Hawaiian Bros is known for fresh, simple ingredients and summer is a perfect time to offer a more on-the-go option for our guests,” said Scott Ford, President and CEO, Hawaiian Bros. “With three flavorful wraps, I’m confident our guests will quickly find their favorite. I’m particularly excited about the Molokai Mac Wrap blending my favorite Plate Lunch with my favorite side. These wraps are the most creative I’ve seen in market and I’m eager for our guests to try them.”

With no freezers, no fryers and no microwaves, the Hawaiian Bros menu is prepared with the highest-quality, freshest ingredients — unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area. Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired Plate Lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve.