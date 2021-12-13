Hawaiian Bros to Open First Houston Store

The popular Hawaiian fast casual concept offering fresh food served with the Aloha spirit, Hawaiian Bros, is continuing their Texas expansion with their first Houston location opening early 2022 at 6522 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057 (former Taco Cabana space).

Hawaiian Bros opened their first Texas location in Kyle in Spring 2021 and has since opened 10 additional Texas locations between the Austin area and DFW Metroplex. Each restaurant features a striking design and island vibe with a kitchen void of freezers, fryers and microwaves. Food is prepared fresh daily. While the streamlined menu is an homage to the Hawaiian plate lunch, island-inspired comfort food which remains an essential part of Hawaiian culture.

The Hawaiian Bros plate lunch consists of fresh, flavorful meats like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken paired with traditional sides of white rice and tangy macaroni salad. It is the beloved comfort food one may eat with their Ohana – (Hawaiian for “Family”).

Scott Ford, Hawaiian Bros President says, “Houston has a deep and diverse food scene, and you have to offer both great and unique food to break through. Opening a location in Houston demonstrates confidence in the distinctiveness of our brand, our proven service model and our fresh take on island comfort food.”

Standout items on the menu include Huli Huli Chicken – Hawaiian Bros’ signature dish featuring marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh; Luau Pig – slow roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt; Molokai Chicken – sweet and spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat; Honolulu Chicken – savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame; Macaroni Salad – a classic Hawaiian side featuring Hawaiian Bros’ secret blend of spices; SPAM Musubi – rice with seared SPAM glazed in teriyaki sauce, wrapped in seaweed; and for dessert you can’t forget the delicious Dole Soft Serve – a tropical soft serve. All plate lunches are available in small, classic and large sizes and come with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of protein.

Hawaiian Bros Growth

Hawaiian Bros recently launched a “Testing the Waters” campaign for its Regulation Crowdfunding offering on OpenDeal Portal LLC dba Republic, a private investment platform that provides access to highly vetted investment opportunities across a range of industries to both accredited and non-accredited investors. The TTW Campaign, launched in September, has become the largest Regulation Crowdfunding “Testing the Waters” campaign in the platform’s 5-year history, with $2 million in reservations, the maximum amount that can be raised in this Offering. This initiative is part of the company’s plan to raise capital to fuel continued growth and allows passionate fans of the brand to participate in the brand’s robust growth.