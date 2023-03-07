Hawaiian Bros to Serve Green Dole Soft Serve for St. Patrick's Day

Hawaiian Bros will be serving green Dole Soft Serve in all locations from March 17 through March 19 in celebration of ST. Patrick’s Day, and exclusively March 10 through March 12 at the Chicago Hawaiian Bros on Wacker Dr. during the famous dyeing of the Chicago River.

“Our St. Patrick’s Day Dole Soft Serve is a holiday take on our very popular Dole Soft Serve - a creamy, island-inspired treat with fresh pineapple flavor. We are featuring this dessert in “lucky green” for the holiday!” says Scott Ford, CEO of Hawaiian Bros.