Hawaiian Bros, one of the fastest growing restaurant chains, is bringing island flavors to Las Vegas, marking an exciting expansion for the Rock Hawaiian franchise and new opportunities for future franchisees.

To celebrate the expansion to Las Vegas, Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at their new location (6071 W. Craig Rd) on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a free meal voucher. Also, one lucky person will win Hawaiian Bros for a year, and five lucky winners will win $100 Hawaiian Bros gift cards.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Hawaiian native, Kamu Vincent will bless the restaurant to invite prosperity and honor the interconnection between people and land.

Hawaiian Bros will also host VIP events at their new location (6071 W. Craig Rd) on Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students, and local business employees will be treated to a free classic Plate Lunch.

“It’s an honor to receive a blessing by Kamu Vincent,” said Scott Ford, CEO of Hawaiian Bros. “With the significance of this blessing, we hope to build a solid foundation of positivity at our new Las Vegas location. Additionally, we’re looking forward to presenting a $33,000 check in celebration of Keiki Hula”

“We are thrilled to introduce our first Hawaiian Bros location in Nevada and continuing to build the brand,” said Chris Aslam, CEO of Rock Hawaiian LLC. “This expansion will give even more guests the opportunity to experience Hawaiian flavors, something we are very excited about doing more of.”

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Void of freezers, fryers, or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients – unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.