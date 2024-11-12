Hawaiian Bros is opening its first island-inspired franchise location in Wichita. This will be the second Hawaiian Bros restaurant opened by Ohana Restaurant Group under their recent franchisee agreement. The restaurant’s simplified menu showcases the delicious flavors of Hawaii, including island-inspired plate lunches with fresh, flavorful meats like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken, paired with fluffy white rice and tangy macaroni salad.

To celebrate, Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at its new location in Wichita, Kan. (1360 N Greenwich Rd.) on Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year. After the grand opening, the Wichita location will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

Where:

Hawaiian Bros

1360 N Greenwich Rd.

Wichita, KS 67206

When:

Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m.