Health Nut, a popular Southern California restaurant brand known for its fresh and healthy offerings, announced that it is officially ready to embark on new collaborations. Established in 1988 as a modest vitamin shop, Health Nut has blossomed into a leader in the healthy dining scene, celebrated for its commitment to quality and freshness.

With a robust menu featuring signature salads, sandwiches, homemade dressings, teas and an extensive selection of vegan, vegetarian, organic and gluten-free options, Health Nut has garnered a loyal customer base, especially with the attention it’s received from the Kardashian/Jenner family. The iconic salad bowls and the famed “salad shake” technique featured on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and “The Kardashians”, as well as on social media, have established the brand as a household name recognized nationwide and beyond.

“Our objective is to establish Health Nut as the foremost brand synonymous with health-conscious consumers,” explained Steve Choi, CEO of Health Nut. “We are seeking partners to extend the Health Nut brand for a diverse range of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable packaged foods including grab & go salads, dips, sauces, soups, meal kits, drinks, energy bars and wellness products for distribution in retail – grocery, mass market, clubs and online.”

Health Nut recently announced that its iconic dressings are now available at leading retailers nationwide. Customers can find the Original House, Spicy Asian, Sesame and Ranch dressings in the refrigerated section at Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Stater Bros., Smart & Final, Wakefern Food Corp., Dierbergs Markets, and Jewel-Osco.