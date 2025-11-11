Health Nut, the beloved Southern California restaurant known for its fresh, feel-good menu, announced today that it has surpassed 2,500 meals donated through its partnership with GiftAMeal, furthering its mission to nourish both its guests and the broader community.

GiftAMeal empowers restaurant guests to help fight hunger simply by taking a photo. Guests scan a QR code found on table signage at Health Nut, snap a photo of their food, drink, or friends, and one meal is donated to a local family in need. For even greater impact, posting the photo on social media triggers additional meal donations.

Each photo taken at Health Nut supports the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which distributes food through a network of hundreds of local food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters. In Los Angeles County, where 1 in 4 people face food insecurity, this small action goes a long way. Just $1 can help the organization provide 4 meals to individuals and families in need.

“At Health Nut, we believe eating well is about more than just fueling yourself; it’s about supporting your community too,” said Cindy Bailey, Chief Brand Officer of Health Nut. “Seeing our guests rally together to help reach 2,500 meals donated is so inspiring. Every photo shared is a reminder that small acts can add up to real change.”

Since joining GiftAMeal in 2024, Health Nut has steadily grown its impact with every guest photo shared across its Los Angeles County locations.

“Health Nut is the perfect example of what it looks like when a restaurant leads with heart,” said Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal. “They’ve created a space where guests feel good about what they’re eating and the impact they’re making. It’s no surprise they’ve already helped donate over 2,500 meals. Their commitment to the LA community shines through in everything they do.”

The photos behind these meals capture more than food; they celebrate moments of connection and gratitude. Guests have shared snapshots of colorful salads, protein-packed wraps, and friends enjoying Health Nut’s iconic homemade dressings, each image representing a simple act of kindness that creates ripple effects of good.