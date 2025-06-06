Konala—the healthy fast-food brand known for its macro-friendly, high-protein, entirely gluten-free menu, and streamlined drive-thru—has officially gone coast to coast. The brand has signed an exclusive development deal for the entire state of New Jersey, marking a major leap in its mission to deliver nutritious, crave-worthy meals at drive-thru speed.

The deal was signed by Anthony J. Menicola, a New Jersey-based entrepreneur, fitness center owner, and father of four. Together with his wife Angie, he brings a passion for health, family, and business to this new venture. While his current business is in material handling, Menicola has a 20-year track record in startups ranging from hospitality to fitness. He plans to open at least 10 Konala locations throughout the state over the next five years, starting in Bergen County.

A longtime advocate for health and wellness, Menicola was searching for a business that aligned with his lifestyle and values. He found that in Konala.

“As a father of four and a business owner, we’re constantly on the go—but we’ve struggled to find healthy fast food that actually tastes good and makes you feel good,” said Menicola. “Konala is exactly what families like mine have been waiting for. You know what you’re eating, you can count your macros, and you leave feeling great—not guilty.”

For Menicola, the tipping point wasn’t just the food—it was the operations.

“What really sold me was how thoughtfully Trace designed the kitchen and layout,” he added. “This isn’t your typical open-hood restaurant with heavy staffing and prep. The model is streamlined, clean, and incredibly efficient. It’s built for scale and built for speed. It’s a no-brainer.”

Menicola aims to bring Konala’s fresh, high-protein menu to health-conscious customers across New Jersey—especially those looking for better options near gyms, schools, and busy suburban corridors.

The statewide agreement cements Konala’s status as a national brand, with development now stretching from Washington to New Jersey. Since launching its franchise program less than a year ago, Konala has signed deals across multiple regions and continues to attract experienced operators eager to bring healthy fast food to their communities.

“This deal is a big moment for us,” said Trace Miller, founder of Konala. “Anthony’s background in fitness, his entrepreneurial mindset, and his passion for the mission make him an ideal partner to bring Konala to the East Coast.”

With a strong pipeline of franchisees and impressive early unit economics, Konala is scaling quickly. Its efficient, fryer-free kitchens, modular buildings, and flexible real estate strategy allow operators to open faster, reduce buildout costs, and capitalize on prime second-gen drive-thru spaces.

Ideal franchisees are experienced operators or health-conscious entrepreneurs ready to grow a modern, scalable brand.