Heart-Shaped Pizzas Return at Mickey’s Italian Deli and Pizzeria

Mickey’s Italian Deli and Pizzeria announced the return of everyone’s favorite heart-shaped pizza, just in time for Valentine’s Day! This open-faced baked pie delivers wonderful flavors by using a thin layer of bread dough, topped with a spice tomato sauce, and plenty of cheese to create a satisfying experience. Customers can top it off with their garnish of choice.

Although hopeless romantics love the idea of a heart-shaped pizza, Mickey’s has become a family tradition for this holiday. Ordering it with favorite toppings allows kids to have some fun at home before the parents spend a little time with each other.

“Our business started on a leap of faith with my dad,” says Paul Mance, owner of Mickey’s Deli. “With the heart-shaped pizza, we create opportunities for people to connect in similar ways. Love always requires some measure of trust in one another, and we want you to take that leap while enjoying the flavors that you can only get at Mickey’s.”

Pre-orders for the heart-shaped pizza are available, including options for having your pie ready to enjoy on February 10th - February 14th. Pricing begins at $20.00, with additional toppings added for just $1.50 each.