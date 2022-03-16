Hellometer Wins Startup Alley Competition at MURTEC

Hellometer has just been announced as the winner of RTN’s Startup Alley competition at MURTEC.

Hellometer is the world’s first AI timer for quick-service restaurants. Their computer vision technology helps restaurants grow drive-thru and dining room revenue, using cameras to monitor and report on each guest's experience. Hellometer is the world's most complete drive-thru timer, the only dining room timer, and surveillance; all for what you're already spending on security.

Start-Up Alley is the marquee new technology event at MURTEC, Restaurant Technology Networks’s annual conference. The judges -- including Phil Crawford ( CTO, CKE), Astrid Isaacs (CTO, Bloomin’ Brands), and Tom Seeker (CIO, Earl Enterprises) -- determined the top five tech solutions that then competed in a Shark-Tank style main-stage session on March 8.

Team: Hellometer has been in business for 3 years and is a Y Combinator backed company. Alex , CEO, is a Yale MBA who previously led privacy engineering efforts at Google. Alberto , CTO, was previously with Ford’s Autonomous Vehicles Research group where he worked on computer vision AI. Traction: We are currently under contract or LOI for over 400 locations worldwide including Hardees, Dairy Queen, Dunkin’, Subway, and Church's Chicken restaurants.

How to get in touch: Restaurant owners can begin a two-month trial by visiting: https://hellometer.io/