    Help Dad Pronounce 'Chipotle' with Gift Cards and Shirts

    Industry News | June 15, 2023
    From corny jokes to cringeworthy fashion choices, there’s so much to love about the father figures in our lives–including their inability to pronounce the name of their favorite restaurant: Chipotle. 

    Chipotle is helping dads out this Father’s Day with a new, limited edition phonetic “CHIH-POAT-LAY” egift card to treat him to some fresh, craveable burritos, bowls, quesadilla, salads, tacos, and more. 

    Keep the fun going with a phonetic spelling t-shirt, available in the Chipotle Goods store. 100 percent of Chipotle Goods profits go to supporting organizations making apparel and farming more sustainable.

    ‘CHIH-POAT-LAY’ Gift Cards

    Dads are cultural icons. From their nostalgic fashion style with dad shoes and dad hats to their unwavering love and cringe-worthy yet endearing dad humor, there is so much to love and celebrate about dads. And Chipotle loves how some dads have a hard time pronouncing their favorite restaurant. Inspired by all the Chipotel, Chipotlee, Chipoltay-loving dads, the brand is helping dads out this Father’s Day with a new, limited edition “CHIH-POAT-LAY” egift card to treat him to some fresh, craveable burritos, bowls, quesadilla, salads, tacos, and more.  

    CHIH-POAT-LAY Chipotle Goods 

    Guests can help their dads remember how to pronounce Chipotle with a phonetic spelling tee available HERE. Available in white ‘rice’ and ‘black-bean’ black colorways, the shirts are responsibly sourced and made with organic cotton. One hundred percent of profits from Chipotle Goods go to support organizations making apparel and farming more sustainable.

