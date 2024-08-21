HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea brand, announced the grand opening of its new location in Fredericksburg, TX, on Friday, August 23rd, 2024. The store is located at 1511 E Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. This will be the sixth HTeaO location owned by franchisees Bryan Benson, Bradley Hale, and Steven Hale.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to open an HTeaO on the historic Main Street in Fredericksburg. Known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, Fredericksburg is celebrated as one of the best small towns to visit in America. We look forward to serving both residents and visitors with our refreshing iced teas as they enjoy all the town has to offer,” said Steven Hale.

“As childhood friends and former roommates at Texas Tech, we always knew that we would end up in business together. The past five openings of HTeaO have been very successful for us, and opening our sixth store is just the beginning of what lies ahead,” said Bryan Benson.

Bradley Hale added, “Choosing Fredericksburg to open our sixth location was an easy choice, and we are excited to have my dad join us as a new partner in this venture. The town is full of community pride and a welcoming spirit. We’re honored to join this wonderful community and look forward to becoming a local favorite.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Friday, August 23rd, HTeaO welcomes guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. In addition to free tea, the first 250 customers will receive limited edition HTeaO t-shirts.

The Fredericksburg HTeaO is owned and operated by Bryan Benson, Bradley Hale, and Steven Hale. This is the first location in Fredericksburg for the expanding iced tea franchise.

WHEN: Friday, August 23rd, 2024

OPENING HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 9:05 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM – 9:05 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 9:05 PM

WHERE:

HTeaO Fredericksburg

1511 E Main Street

Fredericksburg, TX 78624