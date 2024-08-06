Hey, Sunshine Kitchen (HSK), a vibrant plant-based fast-casual restaurant known for its innovative and delicious organic menu, is celebrating its first anniversary in the heart of Culver City. Founded by sisters Heather Golden Ray and Jenny Engel, the fast-casual restaurant has quickly become a favorite among locals and visitors alike for its commitment to locally grown ingredients and sustainable initiatives.

Since opening its doors on August 10, 2023, Hey, Sunshine Kitchen has served over 120,000 bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more since opening to their happy customers. The restaurant offers a diverse plant-based menu with a philosophy centered around creating meals that are good for the body and the planet, using non-GMO and organic ingredients whenever possible.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the local Los Angeles community over the past year,” said Heather Golden Ray and Jenny Engel, Founders and Co-CEOs of Hey, Sunshine Kitchen. “Our mission has always been to provide a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy delicious, plant-based meals, and it’s been amazing to see how well our vision has been embraced after a year in business.”

To mark this milestone, Hey, Sunshine Kitchen is hosting a celebration on Saturday, August 10,

2024, from 11 AM to 9 PM PST. Anniversary celebration highlights include:

Special Anniversary Offer: Get 15% off your food order when you RSVP and show us your event registration. To register for the event, people can click here.

Complimentary Drinks: Beat the heat with free, refreshing beverages from 11 AM to 9 PM PST.

Fun Stickers and Swag for Kids: Fun gifts for the little ones, ensuring smiles all around (*Available while supplies last)

Branded Tote Bag Giveaway: Be one of the lucky guests to take home an exclusive Hey, Sunshine Kitchen tote bag, perfect for all your sunny day adventures. (*Available while supplies last)

Heather and Jenny added, “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our journey but also a heartfelt thank you to our community for their continued and unwavering support. We are excited to keep making delicious food for our community and look forward to many more years of bringing sunshine to Los Angeles residents and visitors alike.”

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen is proud of its Pollinator Monday program, an initiative aimed at supporting local pollinators. Every Monday, guests are invited to take home a complimentary pollinator friendly plant. The program is sponsored by partner brands and organizations that are equally invested in protecting and promoting the health of pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. This program underscores the restaurant’s dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. These plants have supported hundreds, if not thousands, of individual pollinators and dozens of pollinating species.