H&H Bagels to Celebrate 50 Years with Merch Giveaways

H&H Bagels, an iconic New York City brand since 1972, is celebrating 50 years of serving authentic New York City bagels and schmears of cream cheese. For half a century, H&H Bagels has used their original recipe and the same artisanal water bagel method to make their bagels — the same today as their very first day. Pop culture’s favorite bagel brand has built a strong following over the last five decades in New York City, quickly becoming known for its high-quality fresh ingredients and customer experience.

To celebrate, H&H Bagels will be conducting giveaways and offering exclusive merch to loyal customers including throwback 50th anniversary T-shirts, mugs, and more. Furthermore, H&H Bagels will be hosting a weekly social media giveaway. Each week, H&H will choose the best social media post tagging H&H Bagels and send the winner a box of bagels, spreads, and branded merch.

The iconic bagel company began with a single location on the Upper West Side, one of Manhattan’s quintessential neighborhoods, and has now expanded to five locations throughout the New York City area, including the Upper East Side, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and most recently, Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station. When H&H Bagels opened their doors 50 years ago, customers had the option of choosing from a simple selection of bagels. Today’s menu includes a variety of premium, fresh-baked bagels daily and high-quality sandwich offerings including the classic Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.

Most recently, the legendary bagel establishment has expanded from a bagel shop to a national franchise brand – broadening their innovative fast casual bagel concept to new markets across the nation. The H&H Bagels franchise opportunity provides a business platform with turnkey operations, premium products, an attractive menu, strong consumer demand, all with an iconic brand that has been a leader in the category for 50 years.

WHAT: H&H Bagels’ 50th Anniversary

WHERE: NYC locations (JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Moynihan Train Hall, Upper East Side, Upper West Side)

WHEN: July 18th through September 9th

WHO: Jay Rushin, CEO of H&H Bagels