H&H Bagels, the iconic New York bagel brand, which now has locations in New York City, Boca Raton and Santa Monica, is excited to announce the launch of their new spring spread Spicy Scallion Cream Cheese, as well as Mother’s Day gifting, available for nationwide shipping!

Available starting April 4th, H&H Bagel’ Spicy Scallion Cream Cheese is a “hot take” on their classic Scallion Cream Cheese mixed with a blend of peppers for an added kick! The Spicy Scallion Cream Cheese is available at every H&H location, as well as available for nationwide shipping, via their website.

Additionally, to celebrate Mother’s Day, H&H Bagels will be offering a 10% discount on their national shipping offerings, with the code MOTHERSDAY from Sunday, May 4th to Sunday, May 11th. For mom or any mom-figure, customers can order H&H Bagels, known as being the quintessential New York City bagel, in bundles ranging from $59.00 to $244.00. Packages include: