H&H Bagels Opens Fifth Store in New York City

H&H Bagels officially opened a brand-new location in the Moynihan Train Hall of Penn Station. With locations currently on the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, the new operation will mark the brand’s fifth location in New York City.

Located at 421 8th Avenue, the location debuts the brand’s new fast-casual bagel concept. Consumers can now follow their bagel or sandwich along an assembly line as employees put together their custom order. Serving all of the H&H Bagels classics from the bacon egg and cheese to the smoked salmon sandwich, commuters and fans of the brand can now stop by to pick up their H&H favorites.

This news comes after the brand recently announced franchise plans to expand its fast-casual bagel concept into the top 50 U.S. metro markets.