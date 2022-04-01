H&H Bagels Remodels Upper West Side Location

H&H Bagels, an iconic New York City brand since 1972, has announced the reopening of its Upper West Side location after a nine-week remodeling and renovation project. The 50-year-old bagel company was started with a single location on the Upper West Side, one of Manhattan’s cultural and intellectual hubs, and has now expanded to five locations throughout the New York City area.

Located at 526 Columbus Avenue, the newly renovated location stands five blocks from the original Upper West Side location and will open to the public on April 4. After opening its flagship store in 1972 and a second location in 1974 on the Upper East Side, H&H Bagels has expanded its presence over the years with new locations in high traffic areas such as JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and most recently, Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.

The brand recently announced franchise plans to expand its fast-casual bagel concept into the top 50 U.S. metro markets. This franchise expansion provides franchisees with an opportunity to open a turnkey business operation that has strong customer demand and an iconic brand.