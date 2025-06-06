H&H Bagels, the iconic New York City bagel brand, announces the opening of its Washington D.C location, marking the legacy brand’s first expansion to the Nation’s Capital on June 12th. [601 K St NW Washington, DC 2000]. With seven locations across New York City and recent franchises in Boca Raton, FL and Santa Monica, CA, the Washington, D.C. Mount Vernon Triangle location will be the next H&H Bagels franchise to open as the esteemed brand continues to bring classic, authentic New York City bagels to customers nationwide.

BACKGROUND + THE TEAM:

Founded in 1972 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, H&H Bagels has become synonymous with the quintessential New York City bagel, earning them appearances on shows such as Sex and the City and Seinfeld. With seven locations across the New York City area, H&H Bagels has maintained its original recipe and artisanal water bagel method to make their bagels for over 50 years. Utilizing high quality, simple ingredients, H&H Bagels are proofed, kettle-boiled in New York City water, and then oven-baked fresh to perfection. Baked on-site all day, customers are able to choose from a wide variety of classic spreads, egg sandwiches, smoked fish, and specialty sandwiches.

Leading the company since 2014, CEO Jay Rushin re-imagined the H&H Bagels brand by growing the number of New York stores and launching the franchise model. Rushin has deep familial ties to the H&H Bagels brand – his father-in-law acquired H&H bagels in late 1980s – and a passion for the brand’s unique history and legacy.

“We could not be more excited to bring our New York City bagels to the Nation’s Capital,” said Jay Rushin, CEO of H&H Bagels. “The location is fantastic, and we think Washingtonians will really enjoy the space and, of course, our bagels!”

THE MENU:

The menu at the Washington D.C location will feature the same known and loved NYC classics, including the Classic Bacon, Egg, and Cheese and the Nova Salmon with “The Works,” Classic spread sandwiches are available, including a variety of cream cheese flavors, such as Scallion, Jalapeño, Vegetable, Walnut Raisin, and Strawberry, as well as the classic bagel options customers love including Plain, Everything, Sesame, Cinnamon Raisin, Jalapeño Cheddar, Whole Wheat, Egg, Pumpernickel, and more. Speciality sandwiches are also included on the menu, including the Horseradish Roast Beef made with top-round roast beef, swiss cheese, pickled onion, and horseradish aioli, as well as the Avocado Deluxe including fresh avocado, tomato, cucumbers, everything seeds, and mayo.

H&H Bagels has also built a significant following for their catering boxes, which are beautifully designed to be on display, creatively packaging a variety of bagels with toppings and spreads. Options include the Classic Bagels & Spreads Box and the Nova Salmon Box with “The Works” which includes thinly sliced Nova Scotia Salmon and the classic toppings: tomatoes, onions, capers, and lemons. H&H also offers boxes of pre-made sandwiches for parties of 10 or more, including the Breakfast Sandwich Box filled with a variety of egg sandwiches and Specialty Sandwich Box featuring their lunchtime options.