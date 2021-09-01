H&H Bagles Launches First Franchise Program in 50-Year History

H&H Bagels, an iconic New York City brand since 1972, has announced for the first time in its 50-year-history the launch of its national franchise program to expand the fast casual bagel concept to the top 50 U.S. metro markets. With four locations currently operating in New York, H&H Bagels has built a strong following over the last five decades, becoming known for its legendary bagels and its high quality fresh ingredients. In recent years, due to its immense growth with nationwide shipping and its global wholesale business, the brand has created an even larger following across all 50 states and around the world.

“Since the 1970’s, H&H Bagels has grown to be an iconic brand, enjoyed by people from around the world,” says Jay Rushin, Chief Executive Officer of H&H Bagels. “Entering into the franchise business is a monumental moment for us, as we look to identify and work with likeminded entrepreneurs who want to bring a premium New York City bagel experience to cities across the country.”

H&H Bagels serves premium, fresh-baked bagels daily and is known for its high-quality sandwich offerings, which include its house-made spread sandwiches, fresh-griddled egg sandwiches, and smoked salmon sandwiches. H&H Bagels opened its first location in 1972 on the Upper West Side of New York City and a second location in 1974 on the Upper East Side. Its current management team took over in 2014 and expanded its presence with new locations on the Upper West Side, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and the upcoming Moynihan Train Hall. It has also been featured in historical TV shows and movies establishing its own legacy as an iconic New York brand that is known around the world.

Rushin continues, “We are dedicated to providing industry-leading support to our new franchisees during this exciting time for our brand. With our proven success in expanding across New York, we are confident in our business model and believe it will be an attractive investment option for franchisees.”

This new franchise model is a major milestone for the company, as H&H Bagels is providing franchisees with an opportunity to open a turnkey business operation that has strong customer demand. Its proven record of accomplishment continued with the launch of its national wholesale business in 2017, which brought H&H Bagels to select retail purveyors across the country. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, H&H Bagels experienced nearly 500% growth in its nationwide shipping business and almost 400% growth in its global wholesale business. Now operators will have the opportunity to own their own H&H Bagels to better serve communities who want an authentic New York City bagel experience with an iconic brand.

H&H Bagels has been diligently working to develop a top-of-the-line franchise support system. Franchisees will receive in-depth training so they can produce the H&H Bagels experience for their customers. The support will include everything from site selection, store construction, marketing and brand building, along with opening launch support. Franchisees will not only benefit from the hands-on support but also from the phenomenal work-life balance due to store hours that drive efficiency by serving the H&H Bagels target consumer, the breakfast and lunch crowd.