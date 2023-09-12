Hi Auto and HME Hospitality and Specialty Communications to Showcase Drive-Thru AI at Upcoming Conference

Hi Auto and HME Hospitality and Specialty Communications will feature live demonstrations of HME’s NEXEO Pro communication platform integrated with Hi Auto’s drive-thru voice AI solution at the forthcoming FSTEC conference in Dallas, TX, September 13–15, 2023. HME is the global leader in restaurant communication solutions with more drive-thru system installations, across 140 countries, than all other manufacturers combined, and Hi Auto is the world’s leading supplier of multi-lingual drive-thru voice AI ordering solutions in more than 20 states and over 375 locations in the U.S. alone.

The live demonstration at FSTEC 2023, booth 539, will include a discussion on the technologies behind NEXEO Pro’s Hi Auto integration, as well as the business benefits to QSRs of the combined solutions. FSTEC attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the new NEXEO Pro integrated with Hi Auto, where they will experience ordering by voice AI as though in a real drive-thru.

HME partnered with Hi Auto for their streaming solution given their significant footprint and AI expertise. In order to handle a voice AI conversation well, the entire stack must work perfectly without any data loss or delay. Together the collaborating development teams built an integration standard that provides quick and seamless activation of drive-thru voice AI. As a leader in voice AI for drive thru, Hi Auto worked closely with HME to ensure the standard works well for all voice AI solutions so it can be effective in serving the voice AI industry in the years to come.

Commenting on HME’s NEXEO Pro collaboration, Hi Auto’s CEO and Co-Founder Roy Baharav says, “The integration of Hi Auto and NEXEO Pro is a natural fit – both companies are in business to help restaurants give their customers the best possible ordering experience, and to increase restaurant performance and profitability. Our deep experience with the voice-streaming stack allowed us to contribute to creating the NEXEO Pro integration standard as yet another proof-point that Hi Auto provides its customers with complete and mature drive-thru voice AI solutions.”

HME’s NEXEO Pro is the first and only restaurant communications solution on the market purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with drive-thru voice AI ordering solutions. NEXEO Pro delivers unmatched end-to-end digital audio, eliminating the need for an audio box or other conversions. NEXEO Pro’s advanced telemetry, which continuously monitors the interconnection with Hi Auto’s voice AI software ensures peak performance. With this integration, drive-thru restaurants can confidently adopt and provide the best voice AI ordering experience on the market for both customers and restaurant staff alike.

“Choosing to partner with Hi Auto was obvious,” says Scott Mullica, Senior Director of Product Management and Innovation for HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications. “Their voice AI expertise proved invaluable for a seamless integration, and together we’re delivering on our shared commitment to providing restaurant guests with a world-class experience.”

Hi Auto is one of the first to deploy drive-thru voice AI to scale, the first to introduce Spanish language AI, and now one of the first to be integrated with NEXEO Pro. To view the live demonstration, please visit Hi Auto at Booth 539.