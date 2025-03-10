Hi Auto, a leader in conversational AI solutions for quick-service restaurant drive-thrus, is working to transform the drive-thru experience at Popeyes UK. Popeyes UK, which operates all of Popeyes Louisiana Chicken restaurants in the United Kingdom, has selected Hi Auto’s voice AI platform to improve its drive-thru operations by delivering a pleasant, consistent, and efficient service for customers.

Under a newly signed multi-year agreement, Hi Auto’s technology will be deployed across all Popeyes UK restaurants. This partnership will support Popeyes UK’s ambitious growth plans, with dozens of new stores expected to open annually.

Hi Auto’s drive-thru conversational AI platform is purpose-built for noisy drive-thru environments. It reduces errors and wait times, addressing key operational challenges and enhancing the in-car ordering experience for guests. With features like algorithmic upselling, branded voices, and multilingual capabilities, Hi Auto transforms drive-thru lanes into dynamic marketing channels. Additionally, its ability to handle Popeyes UK’s “tandem” drive-thru configuration—with two speaker boxes one after another—makes it a perfect fit for their operations.



Since entering the UK market in November 2021, Popeyes has steadily gained recognition among fried chicken enthusiasts. With approximately 3,000 locations across the USA, the brand is establishing a growing presence in the UK as it continues to expand. Popeyes UK aimed to set a new standard in the drive-thru experience and, after evaluating several alternatives and conducting a year-long pilot program at multiple locations, determined that Hi Auto’s technology delivered the best results.

“Hi Auto’s technology is built to perform well in complex environments, and we’re pleased to support Popeyes UK in enhancing their drive-thru experience,” said Roy Baharav, CEO and Co-Founder of Hi Auto. “This partnership, reflecting Hi Auto’s growing momentum, will enable Popeyes UK to deliver a smoother and more enjoyable ordering experience for its guests.”

David Carey, Chief Technology Officer at Popeyes UK, stated: “Hi Auto’s conversational AI allows us to offer a seamless, efficient, and consistently excellent service, even during our busiest hours. As we continue our rapid expansion across the UK, this technology will help us set a new benchmark for speed and hospitality in the QSR industry.”