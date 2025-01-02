Hi Auto, a leader in conversational AI for the drive-thru, announced the appointment of Daniel Goldfeld as Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Goldfeld will lead the customer-facing teams across pilots, scale, customer success, and support, driving seamless pre- and post-sale experiences to ensure long-term customer satisfaction and success. He will report to Roy Baharav, Co-Founder and CEO of Hi Auto.

Goldfeld brings a track record of over 15 years as a B2B-facing executive and proactive change agent. He has extensive product design, development, onboarding, and training knowledge. He also excels at building support structures and managing local and remote teams. Before joining Hi Auto, Goldfeld held several executive roles, including serving as the Global Vice President of Customer Success at Perimeter 81, a unicorn that Check Point acquired, and as the Director of Customer Success at Logz.io.

Hi Auto’s conversational AI supports the largest number of drive-thru locations, making it the clear leader in the U.S. drive-thru market. The company’s business model is based on a monthly SaaS fee for its drive-thru order-taking solution, targeting large QSR brands and their franchisees. The company’s robust customer base includes brands like Bojangles, Checkers & Rally’s, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, and Burger King New Zealand. In addition, Hi Auto is currently engaged in paid pilots with several leading QSR chains, demonstrating its growing market traction.

Hi Auto’s conversational AI solution is tailored for noisy, high-traffic drive-thru environments, where traditional voice AI systems often struggle. Utilizing advanced noise-cancellation algorithms and a robust language model, Hi Auto’s technology accurately captures orders even amidst chaotic background noise, reducing errors and wait times.

Roy Baharav, Co-Founder and CEO of Hi Auto, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Daniel to our team, confident that his proven expertise will enhance the satisfaction of our existing clients and drive the expansion of Hi Auto’s customer base. This hiring is part of Hi Auto’s growth into a mission-critical provider for Quick Service Restaurant chains. Strategic Customer Success capabilities are essential for realizing the value of the innovations we are introducing. These efforts directly address the needs of store managers, franchise owners, and corporate chain executives in IT, operations, and marketing.”.

Hi Auto Ltd. was founded in 2019 by Roy Baharav, who serves as CEO, Eyal Shapira, now CTO, and the late Zohar Zisapel. Baharav brings extensive experience as a product and business leader, including key roles at Google, where he led advertising solutions for retailers and managed the growth of remarketing businesses. Shapira is a seasoned technology expert with over 18 years of software R&D experience and a background in co-founding AI-driven startups. Today, Hi Auto has a team of 100 employees driving innovation in voice AI technology.