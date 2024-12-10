Hi Auto, a leader in conversational AI for the drive-thru, announced the launch of its Smart Ordering Display interface, designed to improve the drive-thru experience in quick-service restaurants (QSRs). This new solution integrates Hi Auto’s voice AI with existing digital menu boards to dynamically display visual elements based on the conversation flow between the guest and Hi Auto’s AI order taker, providing guests with a multi-sensory, coherent experience. The new solution streamlines the ordering process and creates organic upselling opportunities, all while enhancing both speed and accuracy.

Hi Auto’s Smart Ordering Display seamlessly integrates its voice AI system with advanced digital menu boards, offering a more intuitive ordering experience. As customers place their orders via the voice AI assistant, a menu board instantly displays images of the corresponding items on the display, enabling real-time visual confirmation. Whether ordering meals, drinks, or sauces, customers can easily view the options available to them, reducing the need for verbal back and forths and accelerating the ordering process.

The system tackles one of the primary challenges in QSRs: speed of service. For example, when asked, “Which sauce do you want for your wings?” guests often respond with a question: “What are my options?” or “What sauces do you have?” Hi Auto’s Smart Ordering Display removes this step by displaying all available sauces

In addition to simplifying and accelerating the ordering process, the Smart Ordering Display supports organic upselling by displaying high-quality images of suggested items during key moments. For example, when a customer is offered the chance to add a dessert or upgrade a meal, a visual prompt of the suggested item appears on the display, encouraging additional purchases without interrupting the flow of conversation.

“The new Smart Ordering Display interface enhances the drive-thru experience by combining AI-powered voice interaction with real-time visual feedback,” said Roy Baharav, CEO and co-founder of Hi Auto. “It allows restaurants to serve customers faster and more accurately while creating subtle opportunities for upselling. It’s a practical tool that improves both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

“We are very excited about the possibilities Hi Auto’s AI order taker presents to our customers. We have preached for years that images on a menu board should be used to attract eyes to the highest-margin items. Adding images in the AI-prompted upsell will take this to the next level,” said Gary Kurtz, VP of Sales and Marketing for The Howard Company.