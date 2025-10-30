Hi Auto, the global leader in AI order taking for drive-thrus, announced today that Crystal Deaderick has joined the company as Head of Sales. Deaderick brings more than 20 years of combined experience in restaurants and restaurant technology, including over a decade selling technology solutions to restaurant brands.

In her new role, Deaderick will lead Hi Auto’s sales efforts, with a focus on new customer acquisition and revenue growth as the company continues to expand its footprint with large QSR brands and franchise operators.

Before moving into tech, Deaderick spent 11 years working in restaurants, starting at age 14 and continuing through college and early adulthood. That hands-on experience gives her a unique perspective on what QSRs need to thrive.

“I’ve spent my career helping restaurants run smoother, grow faster, and take better care of their teams and guests,” said Deaderick. “Hi Auto’s solution actually delivers on that. It’s easy to implement, it works at scale, and it makes a real difference in the day-to-day flow of the business. I’m proud to be part of something that’s already raising the bar for QSR performance.”

Deaderick has held senior sales roles at Dragonfruit AI, Qu POS, and Revel Systems. She consistently exceeded expectations, and closed, as well as helped her teams close, multi-million dollar deals. She brings a clear understanding of QSR operations, executive decision-making, and the urgency that defines the industry.

“Crystal knows how restaurants run. That’s what makes her such a powerful partner to our customers,” said Roy Baharav, Co-Founder and CEO of Hi Auto. “She’s proven she can win the trust of QSR brands and deliver real value. As we scale to more locations, her leadership will help us reach the right customers, faster.”

Hi Auto is the most widely deployed AI order taker in the QSR industry, with over 93 percent order completion and 96 percent accuracy across nearly 1,000 drive-thru locations. The platform helps QSRs deliver faster, more consistent service while optimizing performance at every store. By centralizing control over voice, scripts, and upsells and enabling local flexibility when needed, Hi Auto empowers brands to run smarter and serve better.