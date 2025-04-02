Hi Auto, a startup pioneering AI-powered voice technology for the quick-service restaurant industry, has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Delek Motors, the Zisapel Family, Vasuki Tech Fund, and a publicly traded strategic investor from the restaurant sector. The new funding, which brings Hi Auto’s total capital raised to $23 million, also included participation from Allied Group, Goldbell Investments, and the Meir Barel Group. In addition to the funding, Hi Auto has secured a $4 million credit line to support its growth and expansion efforts.

Hi Auto’s software-as-a-service platform automates drive-thru order-taking, delivering over 96% order accuracy and over 90% order completion rate. As labor costs surge—especially following California’s $20/hour minimum wage for fast-food workers—QSR operators are struggling to maintain speed, accuracy, and profitability at the drive-thru. Hi Auto tackles this challenge by offloading the entire ordering process to AI, freeing employees to focus on higher-value tasks like food prep and guest engagement.

“Rising labor costs and labor turnover continue to strain restaurant operations,” said Roy Baharav, CEO and co-founder of Hi Auto. “Our AI-powered ordering system acts like an always-available drive-thru specialist—one that never calls in sick, delivers near-perfect accuracy, and can upsell consistently. This funding will help us expand our footprint and refine our product as we become a trusted partner with leading QSR brands.”

Hi Auto’s customer roster includes iconic names such as Bojangles, Checkers & Rally’s, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Burger King New Zealand, and Popeyes UK. In addition to these marquee customers, the company is running multiple paid pilots with top-tier QSR chains in the U.S. and abroad. Hi Auto’s leverages advanced noise-cancellation, and a specialized language model tuned to chaotic drive-thru environments, reducing order errors even amid indecisive customers, background chatter, car engines, or thunderstorms.

One standout feature of Hi Auto’s technology is dynamic upselling. Its AI algorithmically recommends add-ons or premium items in real-time based on factors like store inventory, daypart, and weather. According to the company, these context-aware nudges have helped boost average ticket sizes, making the AI more than just a cost-cutting measure—it’s also a revenue driver.

“Whether it’s lunchtime at a busy urban drive-thru or late-night in a suburban setting, we can determine which products to promote and when,” said Baharav. “We’ve seen increased check sizes directly impacting the bottom line.”

Hi Auto was launched in 2019 by Baharav, Eyal Shapira (CTO), and the late Zohar Zisapel, a notable figure in Israel’s tech ecosystem. Baharav, who previously led product and business roles at Google, including the launch of Google’s Smart Shopping Campaigns, has a background in building and deploying large-scale retail-focused AI solutions. Before joining Hi Auto, Shapira spent over 20 years in software R&D, including founding AI-driven startups. Today, the company employs 100 people worldwide.

As QSRs face increasing customer expectations for speed and accuracy—while juggling labor shortages—operators are turning to automation to maintain service quality. By automating the order-taking process, Hi Auto alleviates common operational bottlenecks and helps staff focus on the more human aspects of the restaurant experience. The company’s proven ability to integrate with existing drive-thru audio and point-of-sale systems has accelerated deployments across multiple major brands.

“We saw earlier attempts at AI-based ordering that never quite made it,” said Baharav. “But Hi Auto’s focus on real-world conditions—like fragmentation of franchisee menu, employee-AI interface, and guest experience—positions us to solve problems that others stumbled on. Our goal is to become the default conversational AI solution for QSRs around the globe.”