With AI Order Taking solutions rapidly gaining traction across quick-service restaurant (QSR) drive-thrus, Hi Auto today announced the release of its new Buyer’s Guide for QSRs. This practical resource is designed to help restaurant leaders navigate the fast-evolving world of Voice AI for the drive-thru.

Over the past year, top QSR brands and franchise operators have accelerated their adoption of drive-thru AI Order Takers, driven by measurable improvements in throughput, check size, labor efficiency, and employee retention. But according to Hi Auto, the most significant transformation is happening where it matters most: at the guest experience side.

“The drive-thru AI Order Taker simplifies and standardizes the entire drive-thru experience,” said Roy Baharav, CEO and co-founder at Hi Auto. “Guests receive clear communication and consistent service no matter which lane or location they visit. The right AI system can even support loyalty programs and help create more personalized experiences.”

A Guide for Smarter Buying Decisions

Hi Auto’s Buyer’s Guide was developed to help QSR decision-makers evaluate drive-thru AI solutions with greater confidence. It outlines the key features, technology considerations, and enterprise requirements that should factor into a purchase decision. From speech recognition to systems integration and vendor credibility, the guide covers the full spectrum of what it takes to succeed at scale.

Each section is designed to walk decision-makers through the complexity of selecting a high-performing, scalable solution that can operate reliably across dozens or even hundreds of locations. The guide also includes an Evaluation Matrix, offering a structured template for comparing vendors and solutions side by side.

Technology: The Challenge of Natural Conversations in Noisy Environments

At the core of any AI Order Taker is its ability to process natural speech in one of the most acoustically challenging environments imaginable: the drive-thru lane. In the drive-thru, AI systems must contend with car engines, multiple speakers in the vehicle, and overlapping voices. These factors make it far more difficult to maintain consistent accuracy.

Hi Auto’s Buyer’s Guide emphasizes the importance of two key performance metrics: completion rate and accuracy. Completion rate refers to the percentage of orders the AI sends to the POS system without human intervention. Accuracy refers to the number of orders that are received with every item and customization exactly correct. According to Hi Auto, a successful system must complete at least 90 percent of orders independently and meet or exceed the 95 percent accuracy benchmark typically achieved by human order-takers.

Scaling Performance: The Hybrid Advantage

Even if an AI Order Taker performs well in one or two pilot locations, maintaining high performance across a large footprint presents a far greater challenge. Many solutions that perform acceptably in small tests begin to break down at scale.

The Buyer’s Guide highlights the growing advantage of hybrid systems that combine AI with real-time human support when needed. According to the Emerging QSR Experiences Study 2025 by Intouch Insight (pages 7-15), fully automated systems at two national chains achieved only 67 and 70 percent completion rates. A hybrid solution used by Bojangles, in contrast, delivered a 97 percent completion rate, offering a better guest experience and a stronger return on investment.

“Maintaining both high accuracy and completion rate is essential if an AI Order Taker is going to meaningfully improve revenue and reduce costs,” said Eyal Shapira, CTO and co-founder at Hi Auto. “A fully automated solution might look cheaper upfront, but the cost of errors can quickly outweigh any savings.”

Enterprise-Ready Capabilities and Vendor Selection

Beyond performance, the Buyer’s Guide also covers the enterprise-grade capabilities that QSRs need to scale AI successfully across their systems. It encourages buyers to assess solutions for franchise-level customization, POS and menu board integration, and robust data capabilities such as real-time dashboards, access controls, and actionable insights.

The guide encourages QSR leaders to closely evaluate the vendors themselves. A strong partner should have a proven track record, reliable support infrastructure, deep industry experience, and a clear long-term vision for product evolution.

Why It Matters

Drive-thru AI systems operate at the most critical customer touchpoint. Every interaction impacts satisfaction, loyalty, and revenue. Unlike a back-of-house automation tool, these systems directly shape the guest experience, becoming the literal “voice” of the brand. That’s why choosing a trusted, experienced vendor is essential.