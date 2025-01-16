Hidden Valley Ranch is changing the game with the launch of its brand-new Easy Squeeze bottle, making it even easier to add ranch flavor to anything. To celebrate the launch and just in time for the Big Game, Hidden Valley Ranch is teaming up with Pizza Hut and football legend, Eli Manning, to create the one-of-a-kind Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza, delivered by Pizza Hut.

This unexpected collectible is a crave-worthy Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, autographed by Eli Manning using the precision and control of the new Hidden Valley Ranch Easy Squeeze bottle and preserved in resin for eternity. PSA – the largest and most respected third-party authentication and grading company for trading cards and memorabilia – will authenticate the prized pizza. Football, ranch and pizza enthusiasts can learn more about how to win the forever-lasting memorabilia here.

“Our new bottle design is a game-changer for ranch lovers, making it easier than ever to enjoy every drop of Hidden Valley Ranch without the mess,” said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We’re thrilled to team up with two icons, Pizza Hut and Eli Manning, to create a one-of-a-kind ranch and pizza experience that combines great food, legendary talent, and our new Easy Squeeze bottle.”

Here’s what’s at stake:

Grand Prize : One lucky winner will receive the one-of-a-kind Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza encased in resin, along with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and a year’s worth of Pizza Hut pizza.

: One lucky winner will receive the one-of-a-kind Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza encased in resin, along with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and a year’s worth of Pizza Hut pizza. 10 Runners-Up: 10 runners-up will receive a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and a Pizza Hut pizza to create your own signature moments.

“Pizza Hut is always looking for innovative ways to bring excitement to the table, and partnering with Hidden Valley Ranch to celebrate their Easy Squeeze bottle is the perfect match,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “This experience brings this dynamic duo together in a fun and memorable way, celebrating the deep love fans have for both.”

How to Enter

Ranch and football fans alike can enter the sweepstakes via social media starting on January 15, 2025, through kickoff on February 9, 2025. Visit www.HVRSignaturePizza.com to find step-by-step instructions on how to enter. Submissions will be accepted until 6:30 pm EST on Feb. 9. Don’t miss your chance to savor the excitement and take your ranch game to the next level.

The new bottle will feature several consumer benefits including:

Improved Flow Control Cap : No mess, no drips—just clean, controlled pours every time.

: No mess, no drips—just clean, controlled pours every time. Inverted Easy-Squeeze Bottle: Enjoy every drop while eliminating ranch waste in this easier-to-hold-and-control design.

The new design, which will be available in both 16oz and 24oz, will be on shelves at retailers nationwide beginning in March 2025.