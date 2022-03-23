Hill's Kitchen Opens in Park City, Utah

Following the successful initial 3+ years of their award-winning gathering spot, Hearth and Hill restaurant (Park Record’s "Park City’s Best" awards, Gastronomic SLC’s "Reader Choice" awards, Salt Lake Magazine 2021 “Blue Plate” award), the Leave Room For Dessert Eateries family-owned and operated team, led by Brooks Kirchheimer (Montage Deer Valley, President-elect of Park City’s Chamber of Commerce) officially opened the doors of Hill’s Kitchen at 1153 Center Drive, Park City.

Located steps from Hearth and Hill, the contemporary 2,600 sq. ft. space by Denver-based design firm Semple Brown showcases a complete catering kitchen capable of executing food and beverage for events up to 500 people, fronted by a 25-seat daytime café with full specialty coffee service, fresh-made pastries and sandwiches, and pre-packaged takeaway items for breakfast and lunch.

Aiming to fill a void in quality catering options within the Park City area in response to the tourist-heavy market’s exponential growth in real estate, hotel and business development in recent years, Hill’s Kitchen is rooted in the core values of sourcing locally and functioning sustainably while providing another gathering place for the local community.

"The Park City dining scene is gaining momentum as it expands its hospitality footprint alongside Salt Lake City. So in addition to creating a café with the same ‘gathering spot’ feel as Hearth and Hill, Hill's Kitchen is an opportunity for Leave Room for Dessert Eateries to both broaden our culinary services to the regional community and accommodate the demand for catering options from the increasing amount of parties, large-scale events and corporate groups coming to the area,” says Leave Room For Dessert Eateries’ Culinary Director Jordan Harvey (Apex at Montage Deer Valley, Zoom, Sweet Basil).

At the helm of Hill’s Kitchen alongside Chef Jordan is Executive Pastry Chef Jessie Rae Nakoneczny (Stein Erikson Lodge, Sundance Resort, The Saltry), who helped open and continues to spearhead the pastry program at Hearth and Hill. Together, along with Banquet Chef Alvaro Cisneros and Pastry Sous Chef Chris Staughan, the duo is excited to present a menu composed of fresh comfort foods such as quiches, Stromboli, grain bowls and wraps, in addition to a variety of irresistible bakery goods, including danishes, muffins, cheesecake, cookies and scones. A selection of iced and hot coffee beverages using sustainably produced beans from female-founded local coffee roaster Publik, will accompany smoothies, tea and N/A beverage selections and a select list of craft beers and wines by the glass.

Among the priorities of Hill’s Kitchen is highlighting other Utah businesses and purveyors on the menu which align with the brand’s values in environmentally conscious and locally made ingredients, including Ranui Gardens, Beltex Meats, Park City Creamery and more. Similar to Hearth and Hill, the new catering kitchen will compost all food and paper waste, in addition to recycling all cardboard, plastic, glass and aluminum to minimize its carbon footprint. Leave Room For Dessert Eateries’ commitment is “To inspire our associates, thrill our guests, and enrich our communities”, which now includes Hill’s Kitchen. The group’s ambitious expansion plans will next center on Salt Lake City, starting with the sophisticated, chef-driven concept Urban Hill in SLC’s new Post District mixed-use development, featuring modern, innovative cuisine, a specially curated wine collection, and a wood-fired grill within a stunning 7,200 sq. ft. plus patio space to be opened later this year.