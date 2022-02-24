Historic Concept Ben's Chili Bowl Selects Mobivity to Elevate Guest Engagement

In recognition of National Chili Day, Washington, D.C. landmark Ben’s Chili Bowl today announced it has selected Mobivity Holdings Corp,, a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, to make it easier to connect with its guests on the device they use the most. Mobivity SmartMessage helps restaurants use one-to-one text messaging to communicate with guests.



Founded in 1958, Ben’s Chili Bowl is an inter-generational family business whose world-famous Original Half Smokes, Angus Beef Burgers, Veggie Dogs & Burgers, and 4 types of Chili have made it a D.C. landmark and destination frequented by a who’s who list of famous historical and political figures and celebrities. Thanks to its iconic status, Ben’s Chili Bowl’s original U Street location is also a frequent stop on D.C. tourism tours, so the recent addition of nationwide delivery is another opportunity to delight fans across the U.S.



Guests who text the word BENSCHILIDAY to 473774 will be added to the Ben’s Chili Bowl text program for news about the original U Street and H Street locations, as well as nationwide delivery. Separately, guests can join Ben’s Chili Bowl’s loyalty program by visiting BensChili.com/rewards to be opted into the text program.



“It is an honor to work with a celebrity brand like Ben’s Chili Bowl that is diversifying its communication channels to reach guests wherever they are,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to mark National Chili Day by helping kick off this program which will help Ben’s Chili Bowl connect with guests on a one-to-one level.”



Mobivity SmartMessage with patented Trusted Redemption technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate-wide and at the local franchise level.