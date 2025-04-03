HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications, Inc., the leading provider of innovative solutions for quick service restaurants, is excited to introduce Nitro Vision AI, a breakthrough technology designed to revolutionize the drive-thru experience using computer vision. Powered by the recent acquisition of Agot AI’s leading computer vision technology, Nitro Vision AI builds upon the ZOOM Nitro Timer System to unlock total drive thru visibility and game-changing actionable insights across the customer journey. This groundbreaking hybrid solution empowers operators to dramatically reduce drive offs, shorten wait times, optimize operations, and deliver an unmatched customer experience.

A first-of-its-kind advancement, Nitro Vision AI redefines drive-thru technology by fusing HME’s market-leading ZOOM Nitro Timer with Agot AI’s cutting-edge computer vision. Through combining these two powerhouse technologies, HME has developed an unrivaled solution that empowers operators with real-time awareness of customers’ total wait times, including mobile order pick-up zones.

“Nitro Vision AI delivers exactly what operators need—smarter technology to enhance the customer experience,” says Scott Mullica, Senior Director of Product Management and Innovation at HME. “It provides data-driven insights to optimize your drive-thru by revealing bottlenecks that impact service speed, customer satisfaction, and ultimately, sales.”

With Nitro Vision AI, operators gain unparalleled visibility into every stage of the customer journey, from the moment customers enter the queue to when they leave with their order. “Best of all, as an add-on to an existing ZOOM Nitro system, it achieves this in an exceptionally cost efficient way, making it a powerful and practical solution for today’s restaurants,” Mullica adds. “The result is a more efficient operation, faster service, happier customers, and a stronger bottom line.” For more information about Nitro Vision AI, please visit qsr.hme.com/zoom/visionai.