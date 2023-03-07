HMSHost Opens Firehouse Subs at Jacksonville International Airport

Global restaurateur HMSHost, a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, celebrated the opening of a new Firehouse Subs at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). The restaurant is operated in partnership with Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner Lee Wesley.

“We are so excited to offer our travelers great food from a beloved brand,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “This is the first of several impressive new dining options that will be coming online at JAX in the next year.”

Located in Concourse C, the new Firehouse Subs serves a selection of its signature hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses — like the Hook & Ladder, a Firehouse Subs original, featuring smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack, served Fully Involved with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Travelers can choose to enjoy their sub on white, wheat, or gluten-free bread, and also have a choice of salads and grab-and-go treats like chips, cookies, and brownies. To cater to passengers with early-morning flights, HMSHost collaborated with Firehouse Subs to create a menu of breakfast subs, such as the Steak, Egg & Cheese made with tender steak, egg, melted provolone, and mayo. Coffee, orange juice, and milk is also available during breakfast hours.

“HMSHost and Firehouse Subs have a shared mission to provide guests with flavorful food and great service, so we embraced the opportunity to open a new, larger restaurant at Jacksonville International Airport,” says HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Stephen Douglas. “As a Jacksonville-born brand, Firehouse Subs is a taste of home for so many locals, and, as a national chain, it is also a familiar concept for travelers — making it a great choice as HMSHost expands our concessions program at JAX.”

"We are eager to show off and welcome guests to our new Firehouse Subs restaurant in the airport," says Steve LaBostrie, Director of Non-Traditional Operations at Firehouse Subs. "A portion of every purchase at this Firehouse Subs, and any in the U.S., benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The Foundation has granted over $4.7 million worth of lifesaving equipment to local public safety organizations in greater Jacksonville, including Jacksonville Aviation Authority, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office."

The new Firehouse Subs is the third restaurant HMSHost has opened at JAX over the last year and is part of a 10-year contract valued at approximately $60 million that the Jacksonville Aviation Authority awarded to HMSHost and Lee Wesley.

In early 2022, HMSHost opened the first airport location for locally owned Southern Grounds, a chef-driven coffeehouse, followed by South Florida-based BurgerFi last October. HMSHost plans to open a second Southern Grounds pre-security in the coming months.

“HMSHost has built its reputation on delivering the right mix of restaurants from local cuisine and popular chefs to well-known national brands, so whether you’re flying to or through Jacksonville International Airport, you know you can eat well on-the-go,” added Douglas.