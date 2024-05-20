Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, announced it will grow its presence at John Wayne Airport (SNA) to offer travelers more food and beverage options throughout the concourse.

Under a newly awarded 15-year contract to develop more than 32,100 ft2 of concessions space across Terminals A, B, and C, HMSHost will open over a dozen new dining venues, including outposts of several iconic Orange County-born brands: Mama’s Comfort Food & Cocktails, Wahoo’s Fish Taco, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, Tacos La Piña, Five Vines Wine Bar, Chaupain Bakery, and Left Coast Brewing.

A variety of fun, fast, 24/7 vending options dubbed OC To Go will also be landing at John Wayne Airport, serving everything from hot, made-to-order pizza, Krispy Kreme donuts, and Wow Bao bao and dumplings, to fresh salads, smoothies, and coffee. And soon passengers will be able to enjoy a revamped Anaheim Ducks Breakaway Bar & Grill with a bold new look and menu, along with several national and globally recognized quick-service brands, including Dunkin’, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Auntie Anne’s, Bonchon, The Habit Burger Grill, and Earl of Sandwich.

“This is a significant and very exciting upgrade to our food and beverage offerings at John Wayne Airport. HMSHost has built its reputation on carefully crafting concessions programs that deliver exceptional dining experiences and a sense of place, and we are confident that travelers will love the variety and tasting local flavors of Orange County,” says Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “We are proud of our continued partnership with John Wayne Airport and the County of Orange, and are thrilled by their support of our vision to create the future of dining at the airport.”

“John Wayne Airport is thrilled to partner with HMSHost in bringing exciting new dining options to the terminal, reflecting the rich culinary diversity of Orange County. These improvements underscore our commitment to providing guests with a unique and memorable dining experience showcasing local favorites and beloved national brands,” says Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director.

HMSHost will operate the new dining venues as joint ventures with multiple Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partners, S&C Robinson Enterprise, LLC, Albright International, Inc., and Kind Hospitality, Inc.