Hola Taco Opens in Brandywine Square

Hola Taco opened its flagship store on Monday, November 1, 2021 in the Brandywine Square Shopping Center, located at 1084 E Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA.

"We are incredibly pleased by the warm welcome we've received from our neighbors in Downingtown," says Eric Allen, the Manager of the restaurant. "Downingtown is a great place for us because the people are so hungry for something filled with rich flavor, and it's fantastic to see them appreciate the quality and freshness of our ingredients and the care we put into cooking for them."

Hola Taco's menu focuses on fresh Mexican flavor. With classic protein options like pork, chicken, ground beef, steak, and vegetable variations. In a nod to Philly, Hola Taco also offers a Philly cheesesteak option. The menu consists of familiar and loved dishes like tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and bowls made from fresh ingredients. Churros are available for dessert, and in addition to standard fountain sodas, Hola Taco offers bottled Mexican soft drinks. The décor is simple and verdant so that it does not take away from the most important part of this restaurant, the food.

Using family recipes from Toluca, Mexico, the Hola Taco flavors were developed in collaboration with some of the finest Mexican chefs in the Greater Philadelphia area. "We are excited that we're able to bring these excellent flavors to our friends in Downingtown. The quality of the ingredients and care that we take in the preparation of the food comes through in the true Mexican taste of the food," said Gene Snyder, the Director of Operations.