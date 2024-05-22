Holey Grail Donuts — the cult-favorite, taro donut shop originating from Hawaii and known for its “Breaking Bread” collaborations with notable figures like Tony Hawk, Master P, Karreuche Tran and more — introduces the first-ever taro-based donut holes in the world. Made-to-order in organic coconut oil and 100% gluten-free, the new “Holeys” are served in Holey Grail’s signature Original Sin flavor, with Hawaiian vanilla bean, maple and sea salt, and a weekly rotating special flavor at all shops (Honolulu, Larchmont, Santa Monica and the newest Long Beach, opening in June 1st).

For launch day on Thursday May 23rd, Holey Grail Donuts will donate a portion of proceeds from Holeys to the Waipa Foundation, in support of sustainable agriculture and taro cultivation in Hawaii. Additionally, on National Donut Day (June 7th), Holey Grail Donuts will host a “Make Any Donut Holey” special, where they will offer a free Holey to anyone who purchases a donut.

HOLEY INNOVATION

More than a year in the making, the new Holeys were developed by Holey Grail co-founders, brother-sister team Nile and Hana Dreiling. They created a new dough with taro (the signature ingredient in their donuts) and rice flour, and is entirely gluten free, with a perfectly crisp exterior, and warm, slightly chewy interior.

This new menu innovation marks the first time Holey Grail is introducing a new food item to their menu, and comes on the heels of a new line of in-house “Tropical Fizz” beverages recently launched. The Hawaiian-inspired, housemade, non-caffeinated carbonated sodas are available in four flavors including Big Island Ube, Real Pineapple Passionfruit, Hawaii Vanilla and Matcha Colada, which are all topped with their signature cold coconut cream cloud foam.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

With soon-to-be three Los Angeles shops and additional successful shops in Kauai and Oahu, Holey Grail Donuts has come a long way since their humble origins serving made-to-order taro donuts from a tiny red burger trailer in Hanalei, Kauai in 2018. While they’ve thoughtfully grown the business, they have continued to stay true to the standards that have set them apart from competitors — product innovation and flavor creativity, a commitment to local sourcing, and connecting with the community through give-back initiatives and special collaborations.

One of Holey Grail Donut’s most popular collaborations, their Breaking Bread series, has raised more than $46,000 for local charities over the last year, and has featured partnerships from pro skateboarder Tony Hawk; Ghetto Gastro founder Jon Gray; Michelin-star chef Ludo Lefebvre; actress Karreuche Train; rapper, producer and entrepreneur Master P; and chef & entrepreneur Jing Gao, to name a few. Their newest location in Long Beach [4803 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803], opens on June 1st. On opening day, the team will host a grand opening event from 7AM-7PM, where the first 50 guests will get a free drink and swag bags, along with a day filled with DJs spinning vinyl, raffle giveaways, chocolate & coffee tasting, donuts and more!