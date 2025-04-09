Home Business Magazine is proud to announce our official partnership with the IFA World Franchise Show, taking place May 9th and 10th at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This premier global event brings together franchise executives, investors, and business leaders from across industries to explore growth opportunities, emerging trends, and the future of franchising.

As a trusted media partner serving professionals in engineering, manufacturing, medtech, and technology, Home Business Magazine is committed to amplifying conversations that drive innovation and open new markets.

Through this partnership, Home Business Magazine will help spotlight cutting-edge solutions, forward-thinking business models, and thought leadership shaping the franchise sector today. Attendees can expect two days of impactful programming, high-value networking, and direct access to decision-makers who are transforming how franchise systems scale and succeed in a changing economic landscape.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, multi-unit operator, or industry stakeholder looking to expand your footprint, the IFA World Franchise Show is a must-attend event for unlocking strategic insights and partnerships.You can still get your tickets online for a limited-time deal. Register now to join in on the excitement and innovation happening in Miami.