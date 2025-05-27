Home Run Burger (HRB), known for its award-winning, handcrafted burgers made from premium ingredients and 100% Angus beef, fresh-cut fries and 28 unique toppings, celebrated the grand reopening of its flagship location today at 2723 S Hurstbourne Pkwy with the Middletown Chamber of Commerce.

“Home Run Burger’s Stonybrook location first launched in 2008 and has been serving Louisville and its surrounding areas ever since, an accomplishment we’re incredibly proud of,” said Sangeeta Jha, president of Home Run Burger. “We look forward to offering regulars and newcomers our award-winning, made-to-order and delicious burgers, and showing off our newly renovated space. Not only are we excited to reintroduce ourselves to the community, but we’re also looking forward to supporting the Wolves Baseball Organization with our most recent donation.”

To further celebrate the flagship location and serve as a strong community advocate, Home Run Burger partnered with the Wolves Baseball Organization and donated $3,000 to the club to help grow the program and support its young athletes.

“The Wolves Baseball Organization is incredibly grateful to the team at Home Run Burger for their generous donation,” said founder Zev Bernard. “Our mission is to provide baseball players of all ages with a top-of-the-line baseball experience, and thanks to their team, we can further our goal.”

Guests can now expect a revamped and renovated space, new menu items, such as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, BLT Salad, Bases Loaded Nachos, Fried Pickles and more, and their fresh and made-to-order burgers, which have won them Best Hamburgers Under $10 in Louisville Magazine’s “Best of Louisville” 2016 awards.