Home Run Burger (HRB), known for its award-winning, handcrafted burgers made from premium ingredients and certified Angus beef, fresh-cut fries and 28 unique toppings, celebrated the grand opening of its first Nashville location on Jan. 15 at 581 Murfreesboro Pike with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“With this being our first Tennessee location, our team is thrilled to bring Home Run Burger to Nashvillians and serve them our award-winning, made-to-order and delicious burgers, plus more,” said Sangeeta Jha, president of Home Run Burger. “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the community, and we’re especially looking forward to supporting the Rose Park Middle School Baseball Club.”

To further celebrate the new location and serve as a strong community advocate, Home Run Burger partnered with the Rose Park Middle School Baseball Club and donated $3,000 to the organization to help grow the program and support its young athletes. The Rose Park Middle School Baseball Club then presented a framed jersey to the Home Run Burger team to show appreciation.

“We are so grateful for the Home Run Burger team’s generous donation,” said Ed Wisdom III, Rose Park Middle School Baseball Club coach. “The kids, assistant coaches and I greatly appreciate their support, and we’re looking forward to making Home Run Burger our go-to spot for post-game burgers.”

The Nashville location is unique to the Home Run Burger franchise by offering a few select menu items, such as the Heater Burger, Spicy Chicken Wrap, a variety of fresh salads, a kid’s menu and a selection of flavored sweet teas that can only be found at 581 Murfreesboro Pike. In addition, the burger spot offers breakfast Monday through Saturday from 7-10:30 a.m. and plans to provide catering services to guests soon.

Home Run Burger plans to open several additional locations in the new year and is eager to recruit new team members.