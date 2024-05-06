Guests staying at Home2 Suites by Hilton now have access to seamless mobile ordering and delivery via Grubhub Onsite, available at nearly 600 properties nationwide. With access to Grubhub’s Marketplace of more than 355,000 merchants, guests who affiliate with their hotel will receive one free month of Grubhub+, Grubhub’s loyalty program that provides customers unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

More than 30% of travelers struggle with not knowing where to order food and 25% worry about not having access to a car to get around, according to a Grubhub survey. Further, nearly 50% of travelers said they’d use a delivery app to order forgotten items. With this integration, travelers don’t have to worry about food, transportation or these forgotten items since Grubhub and Home2 make it easy to order from local restaurants and find nearby convenience stores for delivery right to their Home2 Suites hotel.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Hilton after a successful Homewood Suites launch,” says Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite Hospitality at Grubhub. “Digital platforms such as Grubhub alleviate the pressures of travel by simplifying the search for great dining options when guests are on the road.”

“With a keen focus on finding new, innovative ways to enhance the guest experience and the comforts of home, we are thrilled to add Grubhub delivery to boost our existing food and beverage offerings, providing guests with more consistency, choice and flexibility during their long stay at Home2 Suites,” says Talene Staab, brand leader of Home2 Suites by Hilton. “In addition to giving guests access to delicious dishes from nearby restaurants and eateries, this program also supports the business growth of local restauranters and the broader community.”

Home2 Suites guests can order meals and convenience items from the Grubhub app via geolocation and QR codes around each property, directing them to Grubhub’s Marketplace. The hotel location and courier drop-off instructions automatically populate at checkout for convenience and ease. Whether guests are staying with Home2 Suites for three nights or 30 nights, this new offering provides a seamless and consistent delivery experience.

Following a rollout at 500 Homewood Suites properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton, an all-suite extended stay hotel, is the second Hilton brand to team up with Grubhub Onsite, a full-service technology solution for college campuses and hotels. Since the launch of the program in 2023, tens of thousands of guests have placed more than 150,000 orders.

Home2 Suites joins Grubhub’s roster of hospitality partners, including Choice Privileges, Sonesta International Hotel Corporation, My Place Hotels, and fellow Hilton brand, Homewood Suites.