Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café to Debut in Zionsville

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café, a fast-casual bakery-café that is part of Louisville, Kentucky-based Southern Brands, plans to open its first restaurant location on the border of Carmel and Zionsville, Indiana on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 10875 North Michigan Road. A mix between a classic ice cream shop, cozy bakery and lively bistro whipped together, Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café’s menu will offer lunch options ranging from soups, salads and sides, signature freshly baked honey croissants, 20 small-batch ice cream flavors, and a variety of homemade baked goods. Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café menu offerings will expand to serve dinner in the coming months.

“We are very excited to open our doors to the Zionsville, Carmel and Indianapolis communities,” says Charlie Hensley, CEO, Southern Brands. “Our mission is centered around treating people as our own family, and this area is equally aligned with this mission, as it has a strong reputation for being a great place to live. This is the perfect area for our first restaurant location, and we look forward to welcoming our new neighbors to our café as they catch up with friends and family and try our delicious new menu options.”

In an effort to provide a warm and cozy experience for customers, Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café will be designed with community-style tables; booths and lounge seating; an indoor/outdoor glass see through fireplace; large television screens; and a nearly 1,000 square foot outdoor, covered patio.

The fast-casual bakery-café is not only built on its welcoming environment but also its quality, fresh ingredients and quick service. As an added bonus at each visit, guests will receive a chocolate chip cookie free with the purchase of a sandwich or kids menu and a complimentary freshly baked croissant with a soup or salad purchase.

Southern Brands also owns Adam Matthews Baking Company, a Louisville-based cake bakery with products sold in grocery stores, specialty retailers and restaurants throughout the U.S., and Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen, an ice cream shop and bakery chain with seven locations across Louisville, Kentucky and New Albany, Indiana. As a time-honored tradition since 1982, Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen has been a go-to favorite for Louisville locals searching for handcrafted baked goods and sweet treats.

The addition of Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café will include all of the homemade favorites that made the Louisville sister brand famous, with the addition of a full-service lunch menu, an expanded beverage menu, and freshly baked croissants.

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café is now open seven days a week for lunch until 3 p.m. and ice cream and homemade treats throughout the day.

Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café is located in the Shoppes at Weston Pointe at 10875 North Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN. During fall 2021, the up-and-coming local restaurant chain will be expanding with a second location in Noblesville, Indiana.

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café is accepting applications for a variety of positions including bakers, food preparers, cashiers and dishwashers.