Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café Opens in Noblesville, Indiana

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café, a fast-casual bakery-café that is part of Louisville, Kentucky-based Southern Brands, is opening its second restaurant location on Valentine’s Day, February 14, this time in Noblesville, Indiana. The 4,500 square-foot Noblesville Bakery Café will be located at 13230 Harrell Parkway in a prominent location at the main entrance to Hamilton Town Center. It will offer the same menu and comfortable environment as the first location in Zionsville, Indiana, which opened in August 2021 at 10875 North Michigan Road.

“We are thrilled to open our second location in Indiana and expand our offerings throughout the Indianapolis area,” says Charlie Hensley, CEO, Southern Brands. “The local community has been so warm and welcoming at our Zionsville location. This expansion to Noblesville would not be possible without their incredible support and our team’s dedication to providing an efficient, high-quality and fresh experience for our guests.”

A mix between a classic ice cream shop, cozy bakery and lively bistro whipped together, Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café in Noblesville will offer the same menu options as the Zionsville location with various soups, salads and sides, tasty sandwiches, signature freshly baked honey croissants, 20 small-batch ice cream flavors, and a variety of homemade baked goods. Similar to the Zionsville location, the Noblesville restaurant has community-style tables, booths and lounge seating, large television screens, and the addition of a large sunroom that features a glass, see-through fireplace that looks inside the restaurant.

The fast-casual bakery-café is known for its welcoming environment and its quality, fresh ingredients and quick service. As a bonus, guests will receive a complimentary freshly baked croissant with a soup or salad purchase and a delicious chocolate chip cookie with every kids’ meal purchase.

Southern Brands also owns the popular Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen, a bakery and ice cream shop with seven locations across Louisville and Elizabethtown, Kentucky and New Albany, Indiana.

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café in Noblesville will be open seven days a week with items from their café menu currently available for lunch between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Their small batch ice cream and wide variety of baked treats are available for purchase throughout the day.

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Noblesville location is accepting applications for various positions, including bakers, food preparers, cashiers and dishwashers. To apply now, visit homemadecafes.com/join-our-family/.

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café in Noblesville is giving away heart-shaped Valentine’s Day cookies to the first 50 guests that purchase an item on opening day, Feb. 14. Hamilton Town Center will also offer a $5 discount to every guest that spends $25 or more on opening day.